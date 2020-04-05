|
CORDY "BUCK" LYNN BRASSFIELD SR 61, of Watford City North Dakota Passed Away, Monday March 2 2020 in Ukiah Ca.
Buck was born April 27, 1958 and was a longtime resident of Ukiah until moving to Colville WA in 1995 to raise his family and later moved to North Dakota to work with son CJ. From the time Buck could walk he was outdoors hunting and fishing, he loved to talk about his many adventures and he knew no stranger; Buck could talk to anyone and loved to do so.
Buck is survived by his mother, Patricia Brassfield, Ukiah; Daughter Kristina Centorbi,Colville Wa Son Cordy Jr "CJ" Watford City ND, Clayton(Wife McKenna) Rexburg ID, Sister Norma, Ukiah; Brother Doyal, Ukiah; Nieces Melissa Clarksville TN. Angela Napa, Patty Clarksville TN, Danielle Ukiah and Nephew Michael Ukiah.
Buck is preceded in death by father, Cordy, sister "Sue" and countless Aunts and Uncles.
The Family had a private graveside service Mar. 13th where Buck was laid to rest next to his father in the family plot at the Russian River Cemetery. Bucks family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers we are all taken by our sudden loss, all are welcome to visit graveside we are sure Buck would love the conversation and company hunting and fishing stories welcome.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 5, 2020