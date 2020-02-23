|
|
CRAIG ALAN VIPONDOur beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Son, and Friend, Craig Alan Vipond, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 10th, 2020. He has been reunited in heaven with his twin sister Jean Vipond-Rochester. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kristy Vipond, daughter Tiffany Santos, son Shaun Vipond, son-in-law Mark Santos, daughter-in-law Lisa Vipond, brother Ron Vipond, sister Cheryl Lynd, father and mother-in-law Jim and Katie Carlson, his grandchildren Jarron and Kyra Santos, Samantha, Addison and Jaxx Vipond, as well as unborn twin grandsons (Vipond), due in July of this year, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
July 13, 1952 – February 10, 2020
Craig was a true testament of how a man could overcome so many difficulties in life and still come out with such a positive and optimistic outlook on life. Craig was an avid golfer, scuba diver, the lead drummer for The Sonoma Goods band, and he was a warrior and dedicated protector of his family and loved ones. Those who know Craig will always miss, but never forget his contagious laughter, his humor, his love, his friendship and the light he brought to this world.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor this amazing man on March 21st, 2020 @ 1:00pm at The Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah, CA. Please bring your memories and a dish to share.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Craig's name to Ukiah Valley Association for Habilitation PO Box 689, Ukiah CA 95482.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 23, 2020