













Dr. Craig Zachlod passed peacefully in his Ukiah home on Saturday, February 9. Craig was born in New York in 1942,





attended grammar school in Mamaroneck, high school in Rye Neck and later studied





at Florida State





University where he attended graduate school and was awarded a Master of Science degree in





Social Studies and





International Affairs. He later earned his doctorate at the





University of San Francisco in Education and Leadership.





His early experience included international and multicultural leadership and youth education in Asia, Middle East and Latin America and





eventually amassed more than 15 years experience in





developing global





education programs leading more than 40 education missions to China through





International Schools Service of Princeton, then working with the City College of San Francisco where he managed operations, funded and led delegations to Brazil and Argentina before settling into developing domestic





programs. In 1993, he established the World Trade Institute of San Francisco and managed global certification programs for several years.





In the late 90s, he was Dean of the School of Management at John F.





Kennedy University where he developed the "Globalink"





Distance Learning Program. In 1998, he created a graduate study program and a global teacher





certification in Educational Technology.





In 2000, Craig founded WildAid to





address his passion for protecting





wildlife and wrote strategic grants totaling more than $10 million in awarded grants and matching commitments. In 2002, he founded Global Community College to focus on intercultural and sustainability issues, organizational development, emergency management and community education. More recently, he was active in Mendocino County in developing emergency management





programs for public schools.





His passion for world travel was a constant motivation for exploration of other cultures. His most recent expatriate





interviews are available on YouTube for anyone who wishes to explore this





exceptional man's cultural legacy





including discovery of his ancestral home in Italy.





Craig will be greatly missed by his wife of 23 years. Sharon, his sons Chris and Noah Zachlod, grandchildren Diana, Kevin, Adela, Alessandra, and Aiden, his sister Lysa, nieces Tiffany and Amanda, great nephew Brayden, his first wife, Michelle, and the many friends he has made throughout his life.





Craig appreciated fine wine and





enjoyed living in wine country where he was a member of the Ukiah Wine Club