













Dale Allen Williams, 62 Left our world March 11th, 2019 he was born in Ukiah November 6th 1956 to Ronald "Bud" Williams and Jessie Jane Williams.





Dale had many jobs during his life and energetically took on each opportunity as if it was more important than the previous. He started his career in the family business, Williams Service/Williams White Freightliner, other jobs allowed him to travel the world, his last and maybe most rewarding was at the Elk Grove Food Bank. At the food bank Dale cultivated relationships with anyone who might have food to give. Dale was never afraid to talk to a stranger and always willing to help anyone who might need a hand.





His children were proud of their father but never as proud as Dale was of them.





Dale is survived by his Parents (Stockton), slightly older brother David (San Jose). Children Jason (Amy), James





(Jeanine), Jenaya (Robert) and Jacob. Grandchildren





(Alyssa, Ashley,





Gabriella, Amelia, Arya, Lucas, and





Orion) and Cousins (Mike Williams, Deann Vau, Sue Halden and Andy





Williams).





A celebration of





Dale's life is planned on April 6th at 12:00pm, The Pines Mobile Estates, 6706 Tam O'Shanter Dr, Stockton, CA 95210.