













Dan Morgan Boutilier, age 64, passed away May 2, 2019. He was born August 27, 1954 in Santa Monica, California to Gene and Wanda Boutilier. He married his longtime friend and love, Cindy Daniels, in April of 1974. Known to family and many friends as "Boon", a nickname given to him by his grandmother, Dan was named after a family friend from Michigan who was a steam shovel operator. Co-workers nicknamed him Boots, which was short for Boutilier. Dan spent his early years in Southern California. In 1970, Dan moved from Hermosa Beach, CA to Anderson Valley, where he finished his schooling. He graduated in 1972 and was awarded the Bank of America Achievement Award for Industrial Arts. He raised his family in Anderson Valley and has spent the last twenty years in Reno, NV. Dan's interests in motorcycles, fabrication & mechanics led him down many career paths. Dan was employed in logging as cat skinner, as a millwright, a machinist, a miner and was a skilled mechanic. He worked the past 10 years driving a Komatsu 930 (mining truck) and did not miss a single day of work. Dan will be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated father and loyal friend. He will especially be missed by his granddaughter, Shiloh. Dan is survived by Cindy Boutilier, his wife of 45 years, son Daniel Boutilier, daughter and husband Naomi Boutilier & Peter Moyer, granddaughter Shiloh Moyer, and brother Emory Boutilier. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson Nathan Moyer