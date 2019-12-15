|
|
Daniel George
Gamble
of Potter Valley, Ca passed away December 10, 2019 in St. Helena surrounded by his wife Kathy, his children and grandchildren. He was a great man who will be missed by so many. There will be a graveside service
December 21, 2019 at the Potter Valley cemetery starting at 11:00 am and a celebration of life at the Potter Valley Rodeo Grounds. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kathy and Family to help with expenses
accrued during this time. For more information please see full obituary on Eversole's website.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 15, 2019