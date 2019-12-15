Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Daniel George


Gamble




of Potter Valley, Ca passed away December 10, 2019 in St. Helena surrounded by his wife Kathy, his children and grandchildren. He was a great man who will be missed by so many. There will be a graveside service


December 21, 2019 at the Potter Valley cemetery starting at 11:00 am and a celebration of life at the Potter Valley Rodeo Grounds. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kathy and Family to help with expenses


accrued during this time. For more information please see full obituary on Eversole's website.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
