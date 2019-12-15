|
Daniel Allen Gill
November 30,1948 -
December 8, 2019
There's a magical
moment in the early mornings when the crisp morning air reaches its coldest point and the golden hues of dawn begin to peak over the tops of the evergreens and bless the earth with their light. It is at that time when you may have seen Dan heading out to do one of the things he loved most; hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, gardening, or starting out on yet another traveling adventure with lots of great food, amazing music, and so much joy and laughter. Dan Gill was a phenomenal husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, best friend, teacher, philosopher, and avid outdoorsman. Dan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and children at the age of 71 on December 8th. Dan was born in Oakland on
November 30th, 1948. Dan was an exceptional
student and athlete,
playing football throughout high school. He
attended Santa Clara
University where he
received a bachelor's
degree in Mathematics. Dan had several successful careers over his lifetime, always selflessly working hard to provide for his family. He contributed over half-century of effort to his favorite charities, most recently The Boys and Girls Club of America where he served as an active board member. Dan's careers and charitable organizations led to lifetime friendships that he treasured. Dan will be remembered by his loved ones as a sparkling and burning light who illumined, inspired, and guided his family to lead lives as joy-filled and giving as his. His infectious ebullience, curiosity, enthusiasm, integrity, and love nourished and guided us all. He showed us what we could be, how we could give, and what a well-lived life was. His honesty, absolute selflessness and stoic resolve in the face of relentless adversity to fulfill his duty to his family, without praise or gratitude, was unparalleled. He was the example of a lifetime. If you knew Dan it is guaranteed that he made your life a little better. No one would ever want for comfort while he had a say in the matter, and that
endeared him to all. You could always depend on him. His moral insight,
integrity, and strength of character will live on
forever. Family and friends will never be the same without Dan; his love of the outdoors, good music, his life-long love of learning and teaching, his acceptance of everyone, and his refusal to judge or dismiss anyone will never be forgotten. We will fondly remember how much he enjoyed being with people, hearing and telling funny stories, and making a positive difference everywhere he went. Dan's legacy is more than enough for any good life and our appreciation and love for him will never fade. Now it is our turn to try and be worthy of his sacrifice by following his example. To care for family and think of others first, to give back at every moment we can, and to live life to the fullest. We love you Dan, and we will miss you terribly until we meet again. QED Dan is survived by his loving wife Renee, his children Mary Jo and Karl, children by marriage Ashley and Adam, grandchildren Olive and Lucaya, best friends Fred and Ron, his sister Judy, and step-brother Forest.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 15, 2019