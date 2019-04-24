













Daniel Owyoung Chan, 59, passed away December 28, 2018 in Ukiah. Daniel was born January 10, 1959. Daniel graduated from Ukiah High School and then attended Sac. State. He moved back to Ukiah 6 years previously living in Woodland, Ca.





Daniel was retired from the State of California Collections Dept. His family will remember him for spending time with family. He loved to eat out with his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Daniel's family will also remember his generosity to community, friends and family.





Daniel is survived by his sisters Melissa and her husband John Fong of Sacramento, Judy and her husband Ray Chan of Sacramento, brother John and his wife Jan Chan of Ukiah, nephews Brian and his wife Rachal Chan, Caleb and his wife Jihyun Fong, Amos and his wife Tammy Fong and Dylan Chan, nieces Katie and her husband Josh Cooper and Jenna Chan, great nephews and nieces Tyler and Kyle Chan, Abby, Titus and Tobiah Fong, Jaydon, Emma and Gracie Cooper. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Hing Chan.





A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 27th at 11:00 AM at the Saturday Afternoon Club 107 S. Oak St. Ukiah, Ca.





Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.