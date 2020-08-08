

Entered into rest on August 4th 2020

Darlene Poe was born on April 28th 1935 to her beloved parents David Poe and Jennie Poe.

Darlene is the loving

sister of surviving siblings Merle Cruz, Elvin Poe Sr and

Clarence Poe.

Preceding her in death are her siblings Ernestine Ibarra, Harold Poe, Wesley Poe, Darrell Poe and David Poe. Darlenes surviving daughters are Sheryl Zavala, Marilyn Pinola, Karen Pinola, Glenda Pinola, Jaylene Pinola, Maureen Pinola, Adrene Pinola, Marla Pinola, Yolanda Armas and Amanda Garcia. Before entering into rest Darlene lived to see five generations with numerous great and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Darlene was a tribal member of Manchester/Point Arena Band of Pomo Indians and also a member of New Life United Pentecostal church. Darlene was known for her kindness, strong faith, being soft spoken, quietness and gentleness. She welcomed everyone she came across with love and care always quick to help those who found themselves alone, broken hearted or without. All her life she was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, going to bingo and gathering for holidays with family. A great listener who while listening often would hold her families hands with her soft gentle hands. She will be missed greatly by so many. A private viewing for intermediate family only will be held

Friday 8/7/20 from 4pm-8pm. All friends of the family are welcome to join Monday 8/10/20 at the Russian River Cemetery

located in Ukiah at 2pm where a burial service will be officiated by Pastor David Moore.



