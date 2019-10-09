|
|
Darrell Francis
Dumas Lopez
8-6-1954 to 10-6-2019
It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our dear brother, uncle, and friend, Darrell Francis Dumas Lopez. On
October 6, 2019, our beloved brother passed away peacefully at home at the age of sixty-five. He lived a happy and full life surrounded by his family, friends and the community. We will miss his smile and friendship. Darrell added an ineffable charm to our lives. He embraced everyone he met with a smile and a firm handshake or thumbs up. In like fashion to his favorite WWE wrestlers, Darrell faithfully rocked gym wristbands everyday. He was proud of his Native American heritage, actively supporting tribal events
every chance he got.
Darrell was cherished among our people as one who steadily reminded us that through love all things are possible. We all will miss
being able to look forward to his familiar humor and cheery
attitude. Darrell enjoyed walking around the neighborhood and keeping in close contact with his neighbors, friends and relatives. His greetings and goodbyes always
included big smiles and simple terms of endearment and friendship. His favorite pastime included playing musical
instruments, singing, dancing and socializing. He was sensitive to those in need, quick to help, to love, and to forgive.
Darrell was born in Ukiah, California, and a resident of Sacramento, CA, for 30 years. He later moved to Hopland, CA, where he lived the remainder of his life.
Until we are together again he is survived by: Uncle William
Elliott; Brothers
Alfredo T. Carrillo, Jr. and Anthony T. Carrillo; Sisters
Wanda D. Balderama, Brenda Lopez, Lisa Vasquez, Juanita Borrego, Melissa Torres, Tina Carrillo, Gavina Carrillo and Ava Carrillo; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and all of the Hopland Reservation.
Darrell is preceded in death by: Grandfather Rayfield Elliott Sr., Grandmother Alice Conner
Elliott, Mother Huberta Elliott-Carrillo and brother Elliott John Lopez.
Services will be held at the Hopland
Reservation Tribal Gymnasium. Viewing will begin October 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Services will be held on October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. following with a Memorial
Dinner at 1:00 p.m. All are welcomed.
Eversole Mortuary
is in charge of
arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 9, 2019