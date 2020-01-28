|
Darrell Jay Schleper Bjerke passed away on December 4th, 2019 at the age of 70, in Ukiah California. Beloved son, brother, husband and father; he cared deeply for his family. Darrell had an enormous heart and was always willing to drop everything to lend a helping hand, as well as offer support to anyone who needed it. Darrell was a proud veteran, an avid handyman who was always devoted to his work. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed biking, hiking, running and weight training on his free time especially when he was younger and in good health.
Darrell was born on June 11th, 1949 in Dawson Montana, to parents: Earl Schleper and Louis Bjerke. Darrell's father was of German descent and his mother was of Irish and Norwegian descent. Darrell had 3 sisters, 2 brothers; Darrell's sisters' and one brother have since passed away, but he is survived by his brother Earl.
Darrell spent his childhood in area of Montana, Idaho, Stockton and San Bernadino. After graduating from High School, Darrell enrolled in the firefighter academy; after completing his training, Darrell worked as a firefighter for two years. Darrell then enlisted in the service and served in the United States Army, Darrell was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his contribution and
exemplary performance while on duty and at the same time for meeting the highest traditions of the military services. Darrell also received the National Defense Service medal, two awards for honorable/ good conduct, and an overseas service
ribbon as well as an Army service ribbon. Darrell was extremely proud for serving for his country, not only for what he was able to contribute but also for completing his term honorably.
Simultaneously, while Darrell was in the service, he met his first wife Carol Sue Snavely in Pierce Washington, shortly after their marriage, Darrell and Carol had two children; Erick and Holly. Darrell and Carol raised their family in Washington and lived there for a few years before
deciding to end their relationship. After the divorce, Darrell moved to Novato where he lived for a couple years. In 1978, Darrell decided to move to Ukiah where he lived for the remainder of his life.
Darrell worked in different settings after returning from the Army, which included: driver, mechanic and handyman positions in areas of
Riverside, Novato, Cloverdale and Ukiah. His last
employment before retiring was at Brookside Retirement Home where he worked for 14 years. Darrell's caring,
respectful and whimsical sense of humor made it accessible/ effortless to connect and establish relationships with the elderly residents. He enjoyed helping the residents in any way that he could and considered them family. Concurrently, while working at Brookside Retirement, Darrell met his second wife Hilda Mireles and they decided to get married in 2008. Before
Darrell's health
started to decline, Darrell and Hilda enjoyed going on walks, cooking together and merely one another's company. Hilda
remembers Darrell's loving character
vividly to both people and animals. His inclination for positivity, making light of events even in the most challenging of situations, kindness, and patience are few of the characteristics that Hilda loved about Darrell
Darrell's appreciation and thrill for life was admirable and one could often hear Darrell reminiscing on his adventures of his younger years where he enjoyed racing and riding
motorcycles at high speeds. Darrell would perk up, his face would light up, and he would be grinning from ear to ear as he expanded on his stories.
Amongst the stories of Darrell's younger years, Darrell also told stories of his
beloved first dog Barnie; his loyal companion of 20 years whom he shared many adventures with. Darrell often talked about Barnie's fierce personality and how Barnie would kill snakes without hesitation at the ranch where they resided. After Barnie died, Hilda gave Darrell a Chihuahua dog breed named Becky with the hope to comfort Darrell after Barnie died. One day, when Darrell came home with another Dachshund, same breed as Barnie (his first dog), and named her B.B. Darrell's desire was for Becky to have a companion when they were not home as well as to recreate a new connection like the one he had with Barnie. Predictably, Darrell developed a strong affection and attachment for B.B. similar to that of Barnie's and after Darrell's passing, it is evident that B.B. misses him dearly.
Darrell's loving, friendly, and witty personality will be missed and always remembered by family, friends and those who knew him.
Darrell is survived by his second wife Hilda Mireles de Schleper, Children Erick and Holly Schleper, and brother Earl Schleper.