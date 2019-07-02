|
REST IN PARADISE
DAVE HANSEN
Loving husband, father, uncle, cousin. Dave grew up in Redwood Valley, attended school at Redwood Valley. He was very creative, he painted, beaded. A artist he was. My uncle enjoyed life to the fullest. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45yrs. Phyllis Hansen of Redwood Valley, a daughter Kimberly Hansen of Sebastopol. Proceeded in death of father Bert Hansen mother Eva Fred Hansen. Many niece's and nephews. Family wants to thank Dialysis clinic of Ukiah and St Helena and Napa clinic Centers. He lived in Redwood Valley Rancheria for 24 yrs. Saying good bye is Hard but I want to thank the ones who stood by my side til the end. Live Life to the fullest. Very Proud Pomo Indian.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 2, 2019