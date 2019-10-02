|
David Lee Cline
age 74, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 in his home, with family at his bedside, after a battle with cancer. David was born on March 21, 1945 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Willis Cline and Ella Cowles Cline. David was raised in Mill Valley and graduated from Tamalpais High School. After high school, David worked for the City of Mill Valley and the Sanford Court Hotel before moving his family to Potter Valley, wanting to escape the city. There in Potter Valley, David and his wife Sheree raised their two children, Eric and Sandy. David loved fishing and hunting with his friends and family, and was known for his prolific storytelling. David loved playing cards, especially cribbage, and many epic cribbage games were had between him and his lifelong best friends, Bob and Jeannie Stephens and Michael Clark. In his retirement, Davis and his wife Sharon traveled and had many adventures together. David and Sharon camped with the "Apple Core," a group of friends who destination camped somewhere every month together. He lived life to the fullest.
David leaves behind his wife of 32 years Sharon, son Eric, daughter-in-law Gina, grandchildren
Madeline and Duncan, daughter Sandy, and her partner Rob Schmidt,
sister Jackie Cole, brother-in-law Ron Cole, niece Carisa Cole, and great nephew Colby. He was preceded in death by his parents Will and Ella Cline, wife Sheree Cline, and nephew Curtis Cole.
A celebration of David's life was held in June, with
David and his family & friends. Internment will be at Potter Valley
Cemetery.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019