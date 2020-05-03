

Deborah Diane Kadel, Debbie to her friends, left us on March 20, 2020, to be with her beloved Ron. Deborah was born in Modesto, CA, on May 20, 1956, to David and Doris (Judy) Tripp. She lived her early years in the Central Valley but attended and graduated from high school in Lower Lake, CA in 1974. Deborah moved to Ukiah, CA, in her early twenties, where she met the love of her life, Ronald Kadel, whom she was married to for 36 years.

Deborah loved her family and was blessed with a large one (including many nieces and nephews) and was loved dearly by them in return. Deborah held a number of positions over the years, but because she loved children, her favorite was as an aide in a day care center. She also loved animals, especially her cats.

Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kadel. Deborah will forever be missed by her sisters, Mary Mundy (Jack), Patricia Boutte (Carl), Doris Pastrana, brother David Tripp (Peggy) , nieces Meghan, Tami and Allison Tripp, Elyse and Rachel Pierce, Michelle Mundy (James), nephews Adam, Justin and Troy Boutte, Michael (Lisa) and Mark Mundy (Tracy), Travis Tripp, great nieces Ava Castillo, Alex Tagliamonte, Crystal Mundy, great nephews Ricky Garcia, Christian Boutte, Austin Mundy, mother-in-law, Louise Kadel , father-in-law, Hank Kadel and brother-in-law Robert Kadel.

Deborah will be remembered for many things, a devoted wife, loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her graciousness, but most of all for how much she loved her family, especially her husband Ron. Theirs was truly a love story for the ages. Deborah will be missed by all. She was genuine and wonderful and losing her is everybody's loss.

A celebration of Deborah's life will be held at a future date.



