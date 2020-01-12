Home

Longtime Jackson, Wyoming resident Deidre Jean Bainbridge died peacefully Nov. 22, following a sudden, unexpected heart


ailment. She was 65.


Deidre was born Jan. 28, 1954 in Ukiah California to Lawrence "Roy" Bainbridge and Audrey (Mello) Bainbridge.


Raised in Ukiah, Deidre was the eldest of her siblings,


Al and Jessie. She


received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkley and a Juris Doctorate from the University of California at Davis.


Upon completion of law school, Deidre worked for eight years as a public


defender in Oakland, and then settled as a private defense attorney in Jackson.


In July 1989, Deidre arrived in Jackson to climb the Grand Tetons. On the 4th of July, she met Tim Tennyson.


Deidre and Tim traveled the world. Their adventures included Egypt, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Africa, Easter Island, South Georgia Island, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Churchill, Manitoba Canada, Alaska, Europe, and the Azores Islands.


Deidre fought for the rights, wellbeing and management of wildlife and the environment, especially the elk and the grizzly bears. Deidre's voice will be missed.


Deidre was preceded in death by her mother and father, Audrey and Roy Bainbridge.


She is survived by her husband,


Timothy Tennyson; her brother Alfred Bainbridge and his wife, Margo; sister Jessica James;


nieces Lauren Bainbridge and


Hilary James.


A celebration of life is planned for summer of 2020 for friends near and far to gather and share stories of Deidre's life.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
