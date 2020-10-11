1/1
Delmer Ray Blake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Delmer Ray Blake

passed away on
August 18, 2020 from pancreatic cancer, he was 62. He is survived by a sister, four children, three step-children,
many grandchildren.
Delmer was well respected in the community and as he would say, "I never forget a face."
Delmer was quick to volunteer his time to anyone in need.
He will be missed by many. He adopted two of his grandchildren, Johnny B and Jason, when they were very young, they were his pride and joy. He died peacefully in his home with friends and family at his side. Delmer requested no services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved