

Delmer Ray Blake



passed away onAugust 18, 2020 from pancreatic cancer, he was 62. He is survived by a sister, four children, three step-children,many grandchildren.Delmer was well respected in the community and as he would say, "I never forget a face."Delmer was quick to volunteer his time to anyone in need.He will be missed by many. He adopted two of his grandchildren, Johnny B and Jason, when they were very young, they were his pride and joy. He died peacefully in his home with friends and family at his side. Delmer requested no services