Delores Carrick

Delores Marie Carrick
Born Dec. 18, 1930 to Steven and Ruth Carrick. Had two brothers Steven and Clifford. Two sisters Dianna Hartley, Christine Henry and many nieces and nephews. She lived in Fairfax, Ca completed elementary in June 1944, completed high school in 1948 from Saint Anselm High School in San Anselmo, Ca. She graduated from San Francisco State College with a Bachelor Degree of Arts. Majored in music with general teaching credential for grades 1-8 in 1955 moved to Ukiah, Ca. Dolores's special gift was music teaching, playing and singing owning two music stores in Lakeport and Ukiah, Ca The Band Box Music. She and her partner Russ Johnson played live music for many years under the name The Rhythm Airs. She taught music in Redwood Valley Healdsburg school systems and Ukiah Unified School District. She did volunteer at The Ukiah Senior Center for many years and in 2000 received a Life Achievement Award. The last two years she lived at Mountain View Assisted Living. Arrangements by Eversole Mortuary www.eversolefs.com
