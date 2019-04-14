













Denise Marie Chaix, 69, of Redwood Valley, CA, passed away with her family by her, on March 31, 2019 in Sacramento, CA.





Denise was born in Los Angeles, CA on March 6, 1950. She graduated from high school in 1968. She was married to Ralph Farwell Blanchard III on March 9, 1968 in Altadena, CA. Ralph and Denise moved to Redwood Valley with their son Robert in 1972. Once settled in northern California, Denise started her own pottery business, working out of her home studio. She was also a self-taught bookkeeper for Ralph's car repair business. Throughout her life, Denise enjoyed spending time with her family, maintaining her garden, experiencing new things, and expressing herself through her ceramic art.





Denise is survived by her son Robert





(Jeanine), her granddaughter Rebecca, her brothers Ronald (Vijay), Alfred (Rose), and James; and many other family and friends.





Denise is preceded in death by her father Alfred V. Chaix, and mother Emma T. Chaix





Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1 pm at the Calpella Community Church 6251 Third Street Calpella with Pastor Gary Cavender officiating. A reception will be held at the church immediately following services.