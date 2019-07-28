|
On 18 June 2019
Denver Calvin Smith Sr. (Smitty)
Passed away peacefully in his sleep around 10:30 pm.
Smitty was born in Okemah, Okfuskee county, Oklahoma. on 1 February 1920 to parents Osmer Pinky Smith and Jani Bell Dunlap-Smith as their first born. He had MANY siblings, children, grandchildren and Great grandchildren. He outlived 3 wives and 6 of his own children. He was a WWII veteran, automotive maintenance technician, a small business owner and Walmart door greeter. Smitty was a husband twice before he met his life love, Helen May Dalton-Smith. His first marriage yielded no children. His second marriage saw 3 children; Sandy Smith, Denver Calvin Smith Jr and Diane Smith. He and Helen had 5 biological children and 1 adopted child. Kathy, Dawn, William, Durayne, Robin and adoptee Delilah Neighbors later to be renamed Smith. He had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His life love brought 3 children into the marriage; Sheila Perry-Chadwick, Richard Dean Perry and Derrill Calvin Perry. Sheila and Derrill were later renamed to Smith while Richard passed early in life. Denver was a well decorated, WWII Pearl Harbor veteran and also has claims to many other campaigns during that war. He reached his top rank of First Sergeant before he retired from the U.S. Army. The service for Smitty will be on 4 August 2019 at the city park in Willits, Ca.
This man will be sorely missed by all and our love of and for him will continue throughout the rest of our lives.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 28, 2019