Dieter Whitman



Born Aug. 7, 1964 in Karlsruhe, Germany. Passed away at Rouge Medical Center in Medford, OR on July 25, 2020.He is survived by step-mother andfather Janet andRichard Whitman of Selma, OR. He is also survived by his sister Elke Lomker-Schmitt and Aunt Charlotte Doerries of Germany.Dieter graduated from Ukiahi in the class of '83. May he Rest in Peace.