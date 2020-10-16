1/1
Doanld E. Huffman
1936 - 2020
Donald E. Huffman
11/18/1936
10/13/2020

Survived by his wife Carol of 62 yrs son Jeffrey and daughter Sherre Huffman. He was born In Peoria IL. He moved to Los Angeles Ca, at 14 and moved to Ukiah in 1984 whee he remained with his family till the time of his passing after a lengthy battle of Alzheimer's. His loving and dedicated wife Carol stood by his side taking care of him day and night through his battle with the horrific disease. He was a loving and caring husband and father who was loved and will be missed by all who were blessed to have him in their lives. Per his request, there will be no services. Anyone wishing to make a donations in his memory, may do so to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
