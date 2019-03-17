Home

Don Brittingham passed away peacefully on February 28th surrounded by family. He was born in San Rafael in 1928 and raised in Santa Rosa an only child to Clyde and Elsa


Brittingham. At a young age, Don worked next door to his childhood home at the Luther


Burbank Gardens where he developed a lifelong love for horticulture and plants. After graduating from Santa


Rosa High, Don


attended San Jose State University. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in Counter Intelligence during the Korean War. Later while leading ROTC at Ukiah High School, Don was


recruited by the


principal to teach full time. He had a 35 year career at Ukiah High teaching forestry, history and driver's training. He


retired in 1989.


Don was passionate about nature. He loved fishing and


diving for abalone in the days before wetsuits when all he wore was a wool sweater and inner tubes cut and wrapped around his body. He had a fascination for lichen which he studied and cataloged for years. One of his favorite things was his annual trek to the coast counting and logging wildflowers. Don turned his love for plants into a landscaping business where his talent as a landscape designer was showcased. He was a hobby winegrower, a vintage Land Rover enthusiast, and later in life became an avid


bonsai enthusiast. His many beautiful bonsai are a testament to his trademark patience and perseverance.


Don raised four daughters – Karen, Mary, Joanna and Paula with his first wife Joy. His later marriage to Barbara Brittingham brought him three sons – Mark, Greg and


Aaron Niderost. Don and Barbara recently celebrated thirty-five years of marriage


together. Don and Barbara loved the coast and had many great times travelling together. They loved dancing and their weekly dinners with the retired Ukiah High teacher's group. Don also loved his weekly coffee group at Friedman Brothers. He was a longstanding member of the Cannibal Club and the Norcal Bonsai Club which he


attended regularly.


Don was predeceased by his parents and his daughter Joanna. He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughters Karen, Mary and Paula; sons Mark, Greg and Aaron;


thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Don was a well-loved community member and had many lifelong friends. He will be missed greatly.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
