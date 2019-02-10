Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Don Myrton Duel


Don Myrton Duel


Services were held for Don Duel of Ukiah who passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home with family by his side. Born April 12, 1955 in Santa Monica, Don graduated from UTI (Universal Technical Institute) and worked as a mechanic and phone lineman. He enjoyed modifying and riding motorcycles for speed and performance, exploring the coast and countryside. He was very proud of providing for his loved ones. Don will be remembered for his energy, exuberant and engaging personality, generosity, helpfulness, positivity and extreme courage. His favorite quote, "I am a mechanic. I solve problems and fix things." He is survived by his wife Shonduel, sister


Deborah Goreham of Kingman, AZ, brothers James Duel of Mesa, AZ and John Duel of Washington D.C. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
