Dona Dee Hovey
May 21, 1933
September 7, 2019
Dona Hovey passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at her home. She was born to Mildred Garzini and Don Hamilton on May 21, 1933 in Arcata, CA. She is survived by her husband, Bill Hovey, her daughter, Ricki Walsh and
son-in-law, David Holman, her grandchildren, Tim and Joe Piver, Jeff and Jon Bawden, and her great grandchildren, Colt Piver, Dakota and Jordyn Piver, and Carlie and Kendall Bawden.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Ginger Matthews Dixon.
Dona or Momo, as she was affectionately known to all of her grandchildren and their friends,
enjoyed traveling and exploring new places with her
family and friends and had many
adventures during her full life. She also would find great love of life in the little things like going to lunch with friends, seeing a movie together, or reading and exchanging good books with those she loved.
She was well known for being very devoted to her husband and family. Over the last couple years, she went each day to visit her husband Bill in the assisted living home where he resides and even at the age of 85, she would still find the energy to fly or ride the bus to visit family. She was a very generous, kind, and loving soul who had a multitude of friends, including many bonds of friendship going back to her childhood in Ukiah. She had a special and unique way of making everyone that she spoke to feel
important and loved. The hole left in her absence will be felt by all that loved her and she will be
greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on September 14, 2019 at Eversole Mortuary at 1:00 PM 141 Low Gap Rd. Ukiah, Ca.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019