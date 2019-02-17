Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Marys of the Angels Catholic Church
Ukiah, CA
View Map
Donald A. Pagano Obituary
Donald A. Pagano










96 passed away with his family by his side on February 8, 2019 in Ukiah, ca. Donald was born to Anthony and Romainia (Golding) Pagano in Helper, Utah. Donald joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served in WWII for 39 months in the South Pacific. When Donald returned, he met and married the love of his life Katheryn (De Bernard) Pagano and they were happily married for 68 years until her passing. Donald worked for the Santa Fe Railroad company for 30 years. Donald was a well-known painter. He loved painting every day and said painting was his secret to longevity. One of his accomplishments was his ability to paint everyday until the day he passed away.


Donald is survived by his daughter Cheryl Currey, daughter in law Chantal Lamers Currey, Grandson Sean P. Currey, Great-grandson Archer M. Currey and great- granddaughter Darby M. Currey.


Donald Had an artist feeling for the natural color of a landscape. His greatest pleasure is painting on location where he captures the light and shadows of nature at its best. Donald had studied and painted in numerous workshops with nationally known artists. In 1981, Donald painted throughout China. It was in China that he developed a strong desire for watercolor painting. He had numerous showings and has won several awards in juried shows.


There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Marys of the Angels Catholic Church, in Ukiah, Ca on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
