Donald Billups Obituary
Donald Dean Billups born June 10, 1930, left us on March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Suzanne, daughters Dawn Black and Debbie (John) Baron, sons David and Dick Billups, grandchildren Jeremy, Jacob and Katie, great grandson Finley and his brother Darrell Billups.


Don served his country in the U.S. Navy. At his request no services will be held.


The family wants to thank Hospice of Ukiah, Phoenix Hospice, caregivers Dan, Maika and David who gave us some much support and assistances.


Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole


Mortuary
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
