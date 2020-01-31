|
|
81 of Redwood
Donald "Don" Colombini,
Valley, passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born January 26, 1938 in Ukiah to Fred and
Yolanda Colombini. He married the love of his life, Arlene Scudero on July 18, 1959 in Ukiah.
He is survived by his wife Arlene Colombini of 60 years of marriage; children Darin Colombini of Redwood Valley; Brett Colombini of Ukiah; sister Carolyn Colombini of Ukiah; and grandchildren
Sierra Colombini and Sawyer Colombini of Santa Rosa; Beau Colombini, Bella Colombini, and Gianna Colombini of Ukiah, who will affectionately remember him as "Nono." In
addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In the early 1900's, Don's grandparents Luigi and Angelina Colombini migrated from Capannori, in the province of Lucca, Italy to settle in the Ukiah Valley, in search for a better life. As a young adult, Don started a heavy equipment business while working in the floor covering trade for Johnny Myers. He would eventually begin a lifelong career in farming when he bought his first vineyard on a hand shake from his close friend Floyd Rovera.
Don farmed in Mendocino County for well over 47 years sharing his passion for wine with family and friends. He
enjoyed the sport of wrestling, working in his shop, hunting, and storytelling. Don will be remembered as a family man by his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. In the community, Don was considered
reliable, trustworthy, and straightforward; he was the salt of the Earth.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 am at Eversole Mortuary, 141 Low Gap Road in Ukiah. Memorial donations may be made to the D.J. POMILIA MEMORIAL FUND, P.O. Box 327, Redwood Valley, CA 95470
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 31, 2020