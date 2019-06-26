



DONALD LEE PARDUCCI





2/12/1948 - 05/28/2019









Donald Lee Parducci passed away at his home in Windsor, CA at the age of 71. He was predeceased by his parents Vernon & Edith Parducci, his brother Larry and his niece Gina Nickel. He is survived by his brother Harry (Sue), sister-in-law Joyce and their families. Born in Ukiah, CA, he grew up on the Parducci Family Ranch. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1966 and enlisted in the US





Navy. He served on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he settled down in Coos Bay, OR where he worked as a Forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry. In 1988 he moved back to Windsor,





CA to be closer to family.





Hobbies he enjoyed were hunting, fishing, trap shooting and motorcycle riding. He loved to eat at Norm's every day and he loved gambling at the local casinos. He was loved by his neighborhood family,





Barbara, Rebecca, Amy, Terra, Megan and Tricia. He will be dearly missed.