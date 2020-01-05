Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William Chase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald William Chase Obituary
Donald William


Chase, age 81, died in his home in Ukiah, California on December 25, 2019. He was a 1956 graduate of Ukiah High School. He went on to attend the University of California, Berkeley and then served in the U.S. Army at the Presido in San Francisco. After returning to Ukiah, he began a lifelong career as an accountant. He was a caring father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his daughters, Diane H Chase and Carrie C Armstrong and so-in-law, John Armstrong along with his six grandchildren, Claire, Catherine, Julia, Mark, Teresa and Madeline. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Del and Tillie Chase, his brothers Robert and Fred Chase and his former wife, Sharon H Chase. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Mary Louise Chase, sister-in-law, Diane Chase and sister, Pauline Ruddick. He will be fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -