|
|
Donald William
Chase, age 81, died in his home in Ukiah, California on December 25, 2019. He was a 1956 graduate of Ukiah High School. He went on to attend the University of California, Berkeley and then served in the U.S. Army at the Presido in San Francisco. After returning to Ukiah, he began a lifelong career as an accountant. He was a caring father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his daughters, Diane H Chase and Carrie C Armstrong and so-in-law, John Armstrong along with his six grandchildren, Claire, Catherine, Julia, Mark, Teresa and Madeline. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Del and Tillie Chase, his brothers Robert and Fred Chase and his former wife, Sharon H Chase. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Mary Louise Chase, sister-in-law, Diane Chase and sister, Pauline Ruddick. He will be fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 5, 2020