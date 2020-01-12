|
|
DONAVAN ALLEN ANDRES
born to David and Catherine Andres on October 4, 1999, in Ukiah, California, went home to be with the Lord on
December 24, 2019 at the age of twenty. Donavan was well loved all his life,
joining a large family as the youngest of many siblings. Donavan had many friends. He was dependable, protective and compassionate yet was also tenacious and always armed with witty and sarcastic comments. People loved him! Donavan joined soccer, baseball and basketball teams as soon as he was old enough. Although he was a good enough player, he did not tend to be super competitive or
aggressive. He liked to win, but the fun of playing and of being with his friends seemed to be his priority. Donavan joined a bowling league and discovered he enjoyed playing Frisbee golf. He also loved hiking, riding four-wheelers, swimming, paintball, archery, Nerf wars, video games, movies, reading, role playing and board games and snowball fights. Donavan discovered video games, then later graduated to computer gaming. He found he truly enjoyed gaming. Donavan even built his own gaming computer which he used to record game sessions to stream online. Donavan loved animals, which showed in his decision to volunteer at the local Humane Society and at the Army Veterinarian clinic at Fort Huachuca in Arizona. The Army clinic recognized Donavan for the exceptional volunteer services he performed there. Donavan adopted Smokey, the cat from a family whose cat had recently had a litter and he adopted Todd, his little dog, from the local animal shelter. In March of 2019, Donavan
decided to move to Wisconsin. While there, Donavan had the opportunity to travel to Canada and visit Niagara Falls with his sister Jennifer and nephew Kyle. A few months later, Donavan let his Dad know he was ready to come back home. Donavan returned to Ukiah with what seemed to be a new appreciation for all his loved ones. We were all so happy to have him back! Donavan loved those who shared adventures with him and the many extended families he developed. Donavan's enormous heart
always made room for one more in his life. Donavan, adoringly referred to as Son-Shine by his mother, was a shining ray of light and joy in the lives of all those who knew him. Donavan had a wonderful last day of life on Christmas Eve. His parents are
extremely grateful to have been able to spend much of that day with him. Donavan is survived by his parents, David and Catherine Andres, sisters Gloria Snell, Jennifer Andres Kendall and her husband Bill Kendall, Stephanie Andres, Elisabeth Van Vranken and Ember Van Vranken and by brothers David Andres, Jr. and his wife Emma Andres, Darrel Andres and his wife, Erica Andres and by his grandmother, Shirley Norfolk. Donavan was preceded in death by his Grandfather Otis Hurt, Grandmother Ila Sweet and Grandfather Larry Andres. Donavan leaves
behind many very close friends and his beloved nieces and nephews. Donavan's Celebration of Life service will be held January 18, 2019 at New Life Community Church, 750 Yosemite Drive, Ukiah, CA, (707)468-9251, https://www.newlifeukiah.com , at 11:00 with a reception to follow. Because of Donavan's love of all animals, anyone who wishes are asked to send donations to the local Humane
Society For Inland Mendocino County, 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA, 95470, (707)485-0123, mendohumanesociety.com, in memory of Donavan.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 12, 2020