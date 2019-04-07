



Doreen Grow



















Doreen Grow passed peacefully, Saturday, March 30th, 2019 in Ukiah, CA. She was born August 7th, 1925 in Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, England to her parents Albert and Margaret Spencer. She grew up in Blackpool, England and finished school and became a dancer, entertaining the troops and guests at the Blackpool tower ballroom and other locations in the U.K. She soon immigrated to the U.S. where she met and married Kenneth Lake. Upon Kenneth's sudden death, and after a period of time, she met Roy Marvin Grow and they were married soon after in Michigan. Roy was in the Navy, and was transferred to California where they lived in the Bay Area. She worked in the banking industry for years. In 1983, after their retirement, they moved to Ukiah to be with family, and to find her forever home. Their marriage lasted 56 years, until Roy passed in 2008. Doreen loved life and kept busy taking care of her family and sharing time with her friends. She was an avid bingo player, and she and Roy would spend hours playing at the local casinos with friends they met there. She loved to shop, and when she found it hard to get out in her later years, she found shopping on QVC and Home shopping channel filled the void. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will truly miss her loving personality and big heart. She is survived by her son James Grow and his wife Natalie, son Harry M. Lake, granddaughter Shirley





Williams and her husband Ian, granddaughter Jodi Lake, grandsons David Grow and Steven Grow and his wife Araceli, great grandchildren Alyanna Grow and Brett and Neville Williams.





A small service was held on Wednesday, April 3, 2:00 at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah, CA Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary