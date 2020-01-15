Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Mother, Doris Mae Briggs, on January 3, 2020, who joined Dad (Ulis or Buddy as his friends knew him, her husband of 66 years) in Heaven.


Doris passed away in Willits California at Victoria Manor at the age of 88.


Mom was born May 31, 1931, Doris Mae Myers, the 2nd of 4 children to Quirl and Pearl Myers in Hanford, California.


Doris moved with her family to Laytonville, California in 1947.


Doris graduated from Laytonville High School in Laytonville, California in 1948 and then attended Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California. Doris met Buddy while she was working at the


business offices of Pacific Telephone and Telegraph in Ukiah in 1951. Doris and Buddy were married on January 5, 1952 in Ukiah California. They settled in at their first home on Mill Court in Ukiah. Doris and Buddy then moved to Briggs Lane in Ukiah, California and raised their 3 boys. Doris was mostly a stay at home Mom, although Doris did work at couple of jobs on and off. Her favorite job was at the Tropic Corral Pet Shop in Ukiah California.


Doris enjoyed working with the different animals. She had a huge soft spot for dogs. Doris and


Buddy built their last home, upon Buddy's retirement, at Park Creek Lane, Ukiah, California.


Doris is survived by her 3 sons, Daniel (wife Vonn), Douglas (wife Debbie), and Dale (wife Michele), along with her 4 grandchildren, Danny Briggs, Eric Briggs, Ashley Mckemy (husband Blu) and Whitney Briggs and 1 great grandchild


Indigo Mckemy.


Doris is also survived by a sister, brother and by numerous nieces and nephews.


Doris was preceded in death by her husband Buddy, her parents Quirl and Pearl Myers, and brother Quirl Barton Myers.


At Doris's request there will be no services and interment will be at Ukiah Cemetery, next to Buddy.


In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in


Doris's name to your local animal shelter

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
