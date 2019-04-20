













Dorothy Helen Schwabe, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, in Ukiah, California. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward A. Schwabe and survived by children, John (Patty), David (Jennifer) and Helen (Riccardo).





Born into the Mendocino County, pioneer Guntly family, Dorothy was raised with her brother and four sisters by Charles and Helen Guntly on the family ranch in Coyote Valley. Growing up, Dorothy honed her homemaking skills helping her mother with the many chores of taking care of a large family.





After graduating from Ukiahi in 1948, Dorothy attended dental assistant school in San Francisco, where she met her husband "Eddie". Married in 1949 Ed and Dorothy continued to live in San Francisco where they began to raise a family. In 1968 they returned to Ukiah and built a home adjacent to the Guntly Cold Creek Ranch along highway 20. On their "Ponderosa" Ed and Dorothy raised kids, veggies, flowers and fruit.





Dot, as many liked to call her, was in a word thoughtful. Whether sending a note, dropping by to check on a senior, or dropping off a treat, she touched many people's lives outside her family with the sincerest regard for their well-being! This was her nature. Dorothy loved sending and receiving greeting cards, knitting, embroidery and oil painting. Her family will best remember her for her famous and random bird calls, openness to listen without judgment and love of sweets.





Dorothy is survived by sisters, Marie Romero and Carol Weathery. Passed before her are brother Charles "Buck" Guntly, and sisters, Della Rupe and Virginia Marson. Her six grandchildren, Lara, Nicole, Christian, David, Alexander and Madeline, will remember her fondly as will numerous nieces and nephews.





Visitation begins at 2 p.m. and a rosary at 6 p.m. Monday April 22 at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah.





A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Angles Catholic Church, Tuesday, April 23, 11 a.m.





In lieu of flowers, donations to Ukiah Plowshares or any local senior help agency will be appreciated.