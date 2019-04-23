Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Pennington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Johns Pennington

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, Douglas Johns Pennington passed unexpectedly at his home in La Quinta, Ca on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born September 5, 1941 in Klamath Falls, OR to H. Dale and H. Elizabeth Pennington, they brought him home to Tionesta, CA where his father worked as a Caterpillar Operator for the Logging Mill at Timber Mountain. The family migrated to Ukiah around 1949 when the lumber Industry was thriving. A 1959 Graduate of Ukiah High School, Doug married his wife





Doris Almon in 1962 and attended and graduated from San Francisco State University in 1965. The first of his family to obtain a college degree, he worked part-time for Travelers Insurance and was offered a full-time position as a management trainee in Hartford, CT. Doug chose instead to return to Ukiah, CA with his wife and young daughter preferring a small-town family lifestyle – a decision he never regretted. Initially with Mendo-Lake Savings and Loan and leaving as Vice President and Chief Loan Officer in Charge of Lending Operations, Doug formed Pennington Real Property Services in 1973 which became one of the largest firms in the Mendocino County. In a career that spanned over 50 years, Doug also served as President of the Board of Realtors in 1976, a Director to the California Association of Realtors from 1975 to 1979, taught at Mendocino College having earned a life duration adult education teaching certificate in all aspects of real estate and was Founding Director and Chairman of the North Coast Savings and Loan Association organized in 1979. Moving from Ukiah, Doug continued his Real Estate Career forming Pennington & Associates in Reno, NV in 1980 which became the largest business brokerage in the state by 1982. Forming North Star Funding with partners in 1987, his career brought him to Dallas, Newport Beach, and ultimately to the California Desert but his passion was always his wife, daughters, and friends. Doug was always happiest with his family near, laughing, hugging, telling stories and having great food and cocktails. Be it "dogs on the beach" and "booze cruises" in Newport or tennis and golf battles and cocktails in the California desert,





"Poppy" loved spending time, having a drink and just enjoying those he loved and who loved him. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Doris H. Pennington, his daughters Denise Pratt (Ian) and Diane Pennington and his grandchildren Kiley Eriksen and Ethan Eriksen. A Memorial and Celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Ukiah Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Road, on April 27, 2019 at 11:00am. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 23, 2019