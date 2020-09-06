A Tribute to
Douglas Wayne Strong
Douglas W. Strong, "Doug" to his friends and the belovéd of nearly 62 years to his wife, entered into his final rest on August 9, 2020. His passing was gentle, and his wife was with him during his final hours on earth.
Doug was born on March 3, 1935, in Long Beach, California, to Ethel (Ausmus) Strong and Carl Jared Strong. He graduated from Long Beach State University in 1957, where he excelled at tennis, and, after a year of extensive travels, served in the US Army's Counter Intelligence Corps from 1958 to 1960. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, and, during one of his first weekend adventures, he met Erika Sofie Throm, a young teacher. They married on April 6, 1962, in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Doug, after his honorable discharge, worked in insurance, first in San Francisco, then in Frankfurt, Germany. Doug and Erika made Frankfurt their first home, but moved to California in 1963, along with their first daughter, Sharon.
They arrived in Ukiah in the spring of 1964, when Doug began working for the Department of Social Services. Four years later, their second daughter, Ellen, was born. Soon thereafter, the family moved to Salt Lake City, where Doug had been accepted by the University of Utah to pursue a Master's degree in Social Work. He graduated in 1970, receiving the Frederick Douglass Award "in recognition of outstanding scholarship and promise." Returning with his family to Ukiah, Doug continued to work in Social Services until his retirement in March 1993.
Doug wrote poetry all his adult life, often inspired by the people and landscapes of Mendocino County, and long supported the work of other local poets. In the poem "Interrogatory," which appeared in his 2019 collection Thought Fragments
, he wrote: "…I have been summoned/into being to extend--/and to receive--/the hand of mercy/while I live." Especially in retirement, he was an avid community volunteer: a gardener and caregiver for the AIDS Volunteer Network, a cook for Plowshares, a writer for the Mendocino Environmental Center, an interfaith emergency shelter coordinator, a food aid distributor for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a consultant for the local chapter of the Red Cross, an assiduous advocate for the homeless.
In his spare time, he enjoyed Western classical music (especially opera) and his daily crossword puzzle. He appreciated English literature and was a dedicated reader of military history, for which he had an encyclopedic memory. He looked forward to family visits in Germany's picturesque Black Forest and among the beaches and museums of Southern California.
Doug was known for his gentlemanly demeanor, expansive vocabulary, and puckish sense of humor, which manifested itself in parody songs and sly limericks. He is survived by his wife Erika, daughters Sharon (Thomas Ivey) and Ellen (Philippe Bouchet), his older brother Carl, nephew Scott (Kathy), and niece Leslie Riggs (Joshua). Much gratitude is due to Dr. Iyad Hanna and to Will Praiphetsak and the devoted caregivers at the Canyon View Senior Care Home, where Doug spent his last months. Donations may be made in his memory to Plowshares (www.plowsharesfeeds.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.