Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Ridgewood Masonic Lodge
205 W.Perkins Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Wright


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dwayne Wright Obituary



Dwayne "Red" Wright









Dwayne was born to Fred & Verba Wright in Canton, Texas on Dec. 28, 1928 and entered his final rest on March 7, 2019


surrounded by


his family.


Red is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nelcyne; his 5 children Luayne, Sheri (Jon), Glenn (Jane), Laurette, Verba (Bob); 9 grandchildren Sam (Crystal), Ben, Jared, Alise,


Anna, Nick, Holly, Liam and Zoe; and 1 great grandchild, Kayleana.


For more details on his life and options for donations please visit Eversole Mortuary at http://eversolefs.com/memorials.


A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Ridgewood


Masonic Lodge


(205 W.Perkins Street), 1 pm.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now