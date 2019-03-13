|
|
Dwayne "Red" Wright
Dwayne was born to Fred & Verba Wright in Canton, Texas on Dec. 28, 1928 and entered his final rest on March 7, 2019
surrounded by
his family.
Red is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nelcyne; his 5 children Luayne, Sheri (Jon), Glenn (Jane), Laurette, Verba (Bob); 9 grandchildren Sam (Crystal), Ben, Jared, Alise,
Anna, Nick, Holly, Liam and Zoe; and 1 great grandchild, Kayleana.
For more details on his life and options for donations please visit Eversole Mortuary at http://eversolefs.com/memorials.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Ridgewood
Masonic Lodge
(205 W.Perkins Street), 1 pm.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019