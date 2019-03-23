







Earl Clark Schleif





Earl passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019.









Born to Earl A. and Ethel Schleif in Ottawa, Kansas, Earl would grow up on a dairy farm and graduate high school there. As soon as he graduated, he was off to southern California with his friend to find new adventures.





Earl met and married his wife Mary and had four children. They moved north and in 1965 he bought the





Texaco gas station in Clearlake Highlands - Earl's Texaco.





His early years were spent with family and friends, picnics, outings on the boat, fishing/camping trips to the ocean, dancing at the resorts, car racing at Lakeport Speedway and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed music, singing and dancing all of his life and was part of the church choir at the Trinity Baptist Church in Ukiah.





Later, he would build a home in Redwood Valley and started Earl's Auto and Tire on Leslie Street in Ukiah. For 60 years of his life he was the best auto mechanic around! He loved going to work each day, visiting with customers that would become life long friends.





Earl owned too many cars to count over the years, boats, an airplane and many motorcycles. He enjoyed lunches, bingo and the monthly dances at the Ukiah Senior Center and bingo at all of the casinos.





Earl was a sweet, wonderful, kind, generous, loving man with a smile adored by everyone that knew him. We will miss him so much!





Survived by children, Lynda (Jack) Mathews, Jim Schleif (Joan Smith), Alan (Jackie) Schleif and Marty Schleif (Tina Espinosa); grandchildren, Heather Murray and Jack, Donny and Walker Schleif; many great-grandchildren; sister, Ann





(David) Arnold; four nieces and their families and long time best friend Shasta Boardman.





Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m.





Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes





Mortuary.