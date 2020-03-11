|
|
Earl "Pete" Peterman
(1926 to 2020)
Pete was born in 1926 to Edward and Hazel Peterman. His growing up years, in
Pittsburgh, PA, Denver, CO, Reno, NV and Stockton, CA have led to eye-opening stories of his adventures, inventive exploits, and fascinating technical pursuits. They have
included impressive chemistry and physics 'experiments', mining projects,
'underground' (but overhead) radio
broadcasts, and nearly everything that one could find in 'The Boy Mechanic' and much more. The Denver Streetcar system and the FCC never fully unveiled the inventive genius of young Earl Peterman.
At age 16 Earl aggressively pursued entering the US Army Air Forces radar training
program, but he was 'too young'. But upon seeing his spectacular test scores, the Army sent him as a civilian to the intensive radar training programs at Marin JC, Cal Poly San Louis Obispo, San Bernardino State, San Jose State, and Stanford University. Upon
completion of his radar training, studies, he finished an accelerated diploma program at Sequoia High School in June 1944 and was
inducted into the U.S. Army in July 1944. But we digress…
While Pete was finishing up his intensive
radar program at Stanford, a fellow student of mysterious origin and subsequent history, Freddie Kong, insisted that he meet Marolyn Jennison. Two momentous things happened as a result of that meeting: 1) Marolyn Jennison's father, Earle (a pastor),
introduced Pete to a personal and saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. And
2) for Pete and Marolyn, it was love at first sight. Through the completion of the radar program, Army enlistment, and the end of WWII, they were married in September 1946, and came to have five children: Edward,
David, Vernon, Julie, and Eric. And, as the Lord would also have it, they have 13
grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
While in the army Pete came to meet his
life-long very good friend, Jim Book. It was while they were on a troop train that they each noticed the other studying their Bibles. Both Jim and Pete continued to study their Bibles – for years and years and years! Pete was active in church in Palo Alto, CA. In 1966 he moved the family to Anderson Valley, CA, where he built a home for them. In Anderson Valley he continued leading Bible studies and was a pastor in Boonville for a number of years. Knowing and serving Christ was the greatest joy of his life, seconded by his love for his wife and family.
Pete continued his work in electronics for the rest of his life, being a prolific inventor, as only partially demonstrated by the five patents he held in electronics. At various stages, each of his children participated in his electronic business, with contributions ranging from electronics assembly,
engineering and marketing management, electromechanical research and design, to programming. The ongoing electronic
research and development extended Pete's technical and business impact into
international markets, which included
underground and overhead utilities, one-call systems, missionary radios, railways,
airports, recording studios, emergency
response, and rapid transit, to name but a few.
On the Anderson Valley scene, we could tell of Pete's persistent participation in the
Thistle Wars. And what moving tales could be told of midnight milking and majestic redwood trees and famously funny farm
animals, mossy fences, and misty old
orchards, along with family fun and
adventures on and under the ground,
and in the air.
Pete is survived by his brother David, and was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Ortega. He was also preceded in death by his son Edward, and is survived by his wife, Marolyn, the remaining four children, and all the grand-and great-grandchildren and his great-great granddaughter.
The Memorial service will be:
Saturday, March 14th, 11-3
New Life Community Church
750 Yosemite Dr, Ukiah, CA 95482
The Graveside service will be:
Sunday, March 15th, at 4
Evergreen Cemetery
Anderson Valley Way
Boonville, CA 95415
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's name may be made to the international ministry of The Luis Palau Association.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 11, 2020