At her request no services are to be held for Earnestine Hoven of Potter Valley who passed away on March 17, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Born August 24, 1930 in Clarks, Louisiana, Earnestine resided in Potter


Valley for over 60 years. She worked at Hopper's Corner


grocery store for a number of years. She loved to sew, knit and crochet. Earnestine is


survived by her daughters, Dawn Hoven, Kathy Hire and Rory Hutchison, son Keith Flash, 15 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1989 and 3 sons Steve, Mark and Rick. Memorial contributions to the are preferred. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
