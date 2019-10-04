Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwad Peugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwad Peugh


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwad Peugh Obituary



Edward A. Peugh







born 1.7.1938


died 9.24.2019




Long-time Ukiah


resident, Ed Peugh age 81 died from asbestosis-related lung disease contracted during his four-year stent in the US Navy. At 22 he


became a barber. He first worked in San Francisco for several downtown shops and then with the


Bohemian Club on the corner of Post and Taylor. January 1965 his family moved back to Ukiah and he started his own business. He served three generations of barbering


clientele and enjoyed interacting with them as well as learning about


the educational


development of his younger customers as they grew up and becoming parents of their own. In January 1993, he was conferred the


title of Master


Engraver through Firearms Engravers Guild of North


America and used


his artistic talents to produce beautifully engraved firearms and knives for customers living across the United States. He was published in several books


featuring works of American Master Engravers.


Ed and his wife


Rachel recently


celebrated their 59th anniversary. They have one daughter, Renee Pagan


(Randy), and three grandsons: Cody


Pagan, James


Webber, and AJ Frease. Ed had three siblings. In 1958 Ed's older brother, NH age 24, died as a result of a tragic car accident. Ed's two sisters, Jettie Hempe and Barbara King, currently live in Sonoma County. He was very attached to his sisters and had a loving relationship with three generations of nieces and nephews. For 25 years or more, while his parents were alive and aging, Ed stopped by after work to visit them before he came home each night. He was very dedicated to his parents.


Ed had a lot of interests: photography, bird watching, wood carving, refinishing furniture, home


improvement


projects, gardening, backpacking, camping, target shooting, and engraving. He liked working in the kitchen. On holidays he'd make great pies and often whipped up batches of cookies or vegetable soups in the winter months. After his retirement in July 2007, along with his other interests, he was able to drive family and friends to out-of-town appointments. A believer of the


gospel, Ed went to church Sabbaths, loved God and enjoyed discussing and studying Bible truths. He was a vibrant, gentle man, much loved as a husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about his family and friends. Much of this present year, he was


confined to his home. He remained patient, pleasant and cooperative, even after he was bedridden. Ed had faith that he'd sleep until the resurrection (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6,10; Psalms 13:3; John 11:11-14);


secure in the soon return of his Creator Jesus who has


already paid the price for salvation (John 3:16); and, at this final event, be transported to


Heaven through the amazing grace of God's love for His children who choose to love and follow Him (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18;). These few passages (and many more) were Ed's study of Biblical truth. Readers of this obituary must decide upon their own truths by individually searching the scriptures.


Ed touched many lives during his


extensive years barbering and engraving, as well as all his other activities. The family request is that if you or your family had extensive contact with Ed over the years; please email a picture of yourself or members of your family who knew him to [email protected] and note the name of each person in the picture (L/R) and where contact was made with him.


Photos can also be sent via mail to:


Family of Ed Peugh, P.O. Box 59, Ukiah, CA 95482-0059. We are making an album in his memory.


The family thanks VA for its long-term health services; and the very caring and capable staff of Phoenix Hospice (Willits), a subsidiary of Adventist Health, for providing excellent care throughout Ed's last remaining sixteen-months. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a non-profit


organization of your choice. Ed valued helping young people who had any kind of need. Eversole


Mortuary is in charge of cremation and at a later time the family hopes to have a


memorial service for family and close friends.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now