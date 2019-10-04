|
|
Edward A. Peugh
born 1.7.1938
died 9.24.2019
Long-time Ukiah
resident, Ed Peugh age 81 died from asbestosis-related lung disease contracted during his four-year stent in the US Navy. At 22 he
became a barber. He first worked in San Francisco for several downtown shops and then with the
Bohemian Club on the corner of Post and Taylor. January 1965 his family moved back to Ukiah and he started his own business. He served three generations of barbering
clientele and enjoyed interacting with them as well as learning about
the educational
development of his younger customers as they grew up and becoming parents of their own. In January 1993, he was conferred the
title of Master
Engraver through Firearms Engravers Guild of North
America and used
his artistic talents to produce beautifully engraved firearms and knives for customers living across the United States. He was published in several books
featuring works of American Master Engravers.
Ed and his wife
Rachel recently
celebrated their 59th anniversary. They have one daughter, Renee Pagan
(Randy), and three grandsons: Cody
Pagan, James
Webber, and AJ Frease. Ed had three siblings. In 1958 Ed's older brother, NH age 24, died as a result of a tragic car accident. Ed's two sisters, Jettie Hempe and Barbara King, currently live in Sonoma County. He was very attached to his sisters and had a loving relationship with three generations of nieces and nephews. For 25 years or more, while his parents were alive and aging, Ed stopped by after work to visit them before he came home each night. He was very dedicated to his parents.
Ed had a lot of interests: photography, bird watching, wood carving, refinishing furniture, home
improvement
projects, gardening, backpacking, camping, target shooting, and engraving. He liked working in the kitchen. On holidays he'd make great pies and often whipped up batches of cookies or vegetable soups in the winter months. After his retirement in July 2007, along with his other interests, he was able to drive family and friends to out-of-town appointments. A believer of the
gospel, Ed went to church Sabbaths, loved God and enjoyed discussing and studying Bible truths. He was a vibrant, gentle man, much loved as a husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about his family and friends. Much of this present year, he was
confined to his home. He remained patient, pleasant and cooperative, even after he was bedridden. Ed had faith that he'd sleep until the resurrection (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6,10; Psalms 13:3; John 11:11-14);
secure in the soon return of his Creator Jesus who has
already paid the price for salvation (John 3:16); and, at this final event, be transported to
Heaven through the amazing grace of God's love for His children who choose to love and follow Him (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18;). These few passages (and many more) were Ed's study of Biblical truth. Readers of this obituary must decide upon their own truths by individually searching the scriptures.
Ed touched many lives during his
extensive years barbering and engraving, as well as all his other activities. The family request is that if you or your family had extensive contact with Ed over the years; please email a picture of yourself or members of your family who knew him to [email protected] and note the name of each person in the picture (L/R) and where contact was made with him.
Photos can also be sent via mail to:
Family of Ed Peugh, P.O. Box 59, Ukiah, CA 95482-0059. We are making an album in his memory.
The family thanks VA for its long-term health services; and the very caring and capable staff of Phoenix Hospice (Willits), a subsidiary of Adventist Health, for providing excellent care throughout Ed's last remaining sixteen-months. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a non-profit
organization of your choice. Ed valued helping young people who had any kind of need. Eversole
Mortuary is in charge of cremation and at a later time the family hopes to have a
memorial service for family and close friends.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 4, 2019