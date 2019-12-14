|
|
Longtime Willits,
California resident, Edward Joseph Schmidbauer passed away peacefully
surrounded by family in his home on
November 17th, 2019. Ed was born in Willits, June 18, 1933 to George and Josephine Schmidbauer. He married Erlyne Fullerton in 1967, they raised four children together on the Schmidbauer Ranch just south of Willits.
Ed graduated Willits High School in 1951 and was drafted into the Army in 1954.
After completing his military service in 1958, Ed's adventurous spirit led him to Australia where he stayed for over a year. During his time abroad, he also made stops in New
Zealand, Fiji, Italy, France, and Germany. After returning from his travels Ed attended hospitality management school in San Francisco
before returning to Willits to help his
parents with the Schmidbauer Ranch. He worked at Remco Hydraulics, where he was employed for 37 years making many lifelong friends.
After marrying Erlyne, Ed dedicated his time to his family and was active in the community in 4-H, Horsemen's Association, and youth sports. Ed had an
incredible work ethic and enjoyed working on the ranch, fishing, hunting, river rafting, traveling, and telling stories.
Ed will be remembered as an incredible and loving
husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Ed is
survived by his
loving wife Erlyne Schmidbauer of 52 years, daughter and son-in-law: Andrea and Britt Beene, daughter: Lisa
Burgess, daughter: Lynda Schmidbauer, son and daughter-in-law: Hardy and Lilli Schmidbauer, and 13 grandchildren:
Stetson and Lance Burgess, Ryan LaCount, Cassie, Clayton, Courtney, and Cooper Beene, Mariah Ochoa, Sam, Dean and Sadie Schmidbauer, Wyatt and Kelsey Escobedo. He also leaves behind his brother and sister in law: George and
Peggy Schmidbauer, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Trent and Florence Fullerton. A celebration of life is planned for December 22nd at the Redwood Valley Community Church at 2pm. The family requests donations to be made to
Phoenix Hospice Care of Willits, 100 Sanhedrin Circle, Willits, CA 95490.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 14, 2019