Eileen Ready Tollini was born in Ukiah to Emma and Joe Ready on Nov 26, 1948. She gave up her 54 month battle against stage four lung cancer on March 8, 2020 at home with her husband and all 3 sons at her side. She was the best possible wife for 51 and a half years. She and Louie started dating in 1964. They married in 1968 at St. Marys. She was great support for Louie's stint in the Marine Corps and commuting to Sonoma State til graduation in 1971, shortly after first son Richard was born. Best ever homemaker and mother saw Calvin and then Michael born over the next ten years. She was also an avid reader, excellent cook, cross stitcher extraordinaire and her hand quilted excellence won many blue ribbons, Best of Shows, Special Fair Directors Awards as well as invites to State Fairs. In addition to her husband Louie and sons Richard (Morgan) Calvin (Jackie) and Michael (fiancée Kari Ann). Eileen is survived by grandchildren William, Reagan, Ally, Aaron and Ashlyn. Sister Kathleen Ellis and brother John Ready. Extra Special Uncle Bob and the entire East Coast Ready family, and also Louie's sisters and families Lucia Fracchia, Kathryn Dogali, and Jenny Berg. So many loving relatives and friends will miss her beautiful smile and sincere appreciation for their undying support especially during her courageous chemotherapy fight and the stroke which triggered the ultimate need to leave us. We thank Dr. Smith of the St. Helena Clinic and Dr. Wang in Ukiah. Donations to Phoenix Hospice in Willits or Ukiah Hospice would be fitting remembrance. The family is planning a celebration of her life later this Spring. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 12, 2020