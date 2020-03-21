|
Elizabeth Betty June (Leash) Kummert- Nov. 17, 1928 -Elizabeth Kummert passed away peacefully at Dalistan Care Home in Ukiah on March 10, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Santa Rosa, CA on November 17, 1928 to Parents Joe Leash and Hildred (Smith) Leash.
Mar. 10, 2020.
Elizabeth attended Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa from 1941-1945, where she was captain of the varsity basketball team. Elizabeth then
attended Santa Rosa Junior College from 1945-1947 where she met Jack Kummert while working on her teaching credential. They were married on July 10, 1949. At this time, she was also heavily involved in oil painting as well as color sketch drawings. Elizabeth then went on to teach first grade at St. Rose School in Santa Rosa from 1947 to 1964.
When husband Jack was promoted from Assistant Manager at the Santa Rosa Wells Fargo Bank in 1964, The Kummerts moved from Santa Rosa to Ukiah, California where Jack opened the new Wells Fargo branch there as the Bank's first Manager. In 1965 in Ukiah, Elizabeth filled in for a friend as a Deputy County Clerk, Registrar of Voters, and Commissioner of Marriages for the County of Mendocino, was subsequently hired on full-time, and remained for about 40 years. Elizabeth enjoyed working in the family vineyard as well as the ranch landscaping and gardening and also crocheted, knitted, and made pies and preserves, participating in the Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show in Boonville, CA for years.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Erik Charles Kummert of Lower Lake, CA; sister-in-law Karen Kummert Noland and brother-in-law Mike Noland and niece Denis Noland, all of Klamath Falls, OR., and nephews Martin
Noland and wife Tracey Noland of Medford, OR., and Scott Noland and wife Nicole Noland of Medford, OR, nephew Bruce Magowan of SanFrancisco, CA,
nephew Blair Magowan, wife Julie Magowan, and children Ross and Heather Magowan, all of Rancho Cordova, CA. Elizabeth was preceded in death by
her sister Jacqueline (Leash) Magowan, Husband Jack Henry Kummert, father Joe Leash and mother Hildred (Smith) Leash, Grandfather Noble Leash, Grandmother Mildred Leash. Elizabeth requested that no funeral services be held and she will be interred at the Catholic Niche in the
reserved place beside Husband Jack Kummert at Russian River District Cemetery, Ukiah, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary, Ukiah CA.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 21, 2020