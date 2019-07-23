Elizabeth Carol





Logan, 69 of Potter Valley, California passed away July 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Carol (as she often went by her middle name) was born August 8, 1949 in Ukiah, Ca.





She will be remembered by many as a wonderful wife, amazing mother and an all around beautiful person. Her laugh is one feature that is unforgettable. She was always so happy and she could brighten anyone's day with her laugh. She was the link that kept everyone together. Carol's caring nature will be remembered most, she helped raise many kids in our family all while raising her own children. Anytime anyone needed anything big or small, advice or direction in life, Carol was there to step in with her huge heart and help in anyway she could and she loved doing so. She was adored by all her knew her.





Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Temple Logan of Potter Valley, Ca, her two daughters, Sabrina Logan of Santa Rosa, Ca and Jessica Potter of Lakeport, Ca and two sisters Ruth Gage and Edna Kennoyia. Carol also had 7 grandchildren that meant the world to her and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Eversole Mortuary. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 23, 2019