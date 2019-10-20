|
Elizabeth Jane Brown
December 6, 1937 - September 24, 2019
The family of Elizabeth (Betsy) Brown is deeply saddened to share the news of her passing on September 24th.
Elizabeth was the daughter of Ray and Catherine Silvis of Massillon, Ohio.
Betsy met her husband of 61 years, Robert Brown, while attending the University of Colorado. She is survived by her husband, her brother, Bill Silvis, her four children, five grand-children and one great-grandchild.
She also had many special friends from her 40 plus years living in the Northern California community of Ukiah. A great sadness for her and her family who grew up here was losing their home in Redwood Valley to the Mendocino Complex Fire of 2017. Betsy will be remembered and deeply missed in the community she nurtured with her family, her church, Holy Trinity Episcopal, her circle of quilters of which she achieved master status, and her many friends.
The family especially wishes to thank Celia's House in Holmes Park and Asante Medical Center, both in Medford, Oregon, for their excellent and empathetic care.
A celebration of Elizabeth's life and memory will be held October 19, 2019 at Perl Funeral Home in Medford, Oregon. The family acknowledges that many of her friends are in the Ukiah area and asks they honor her memory for a long, full life, well lived and, if motivated, contribute to the Community Foundation of Mendocino County for other fire victims.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 20, 2019