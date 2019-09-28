|
Elizabeth V. Laiwa age 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2019 in her home with family at her bedside. She was born at her parents' home in Covelo, Ca on Aug. 13, 1928.
Elizabeth was the daughter of Tiny and Anne Pete. She is a Wylacki Native. She graduated Riverside School and met her husband in Santa Rosa, Ca. and started a family and career. She then retired in Covelo and enjoyed having many of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren in her life. Elizabeth Laiwa enjoyed playing pool, dice, cards and getting her hair permed. She is survived by brothers and sisters: Leona Lincoln, Louis Pete, Eunice Swearinger, Gary Pete and Linda Pete. Children:Angelo Laiwa, Clarence Laiwa Jr., Lani Freeman. Grandchildren: Angela, Shelia, Darren, Gregory, Bobby, Sophia, Anthony, Derek, Christopher, Shyla, Alicia, Sissy and Ka-Ash-Un. Great Grandchildren; Dominque, Ruben, Duece, Luis, Andrew, Chylea, Daniel, Chilley, Alex, Nico, Gabriel, Angelo, Gabriella, Emilio, Lilliah, Greg Jr., Gigi,
Joaquin, Donovan, MaryLou, Brooke, Evelyn, Aohoovaan, Ashantey, Ashton, Dakota, Kalathan, Brandom, Devin, Kira, Kylie, Kyanna, Tanner. Great great grandchildren; Ember, Ayden, Malayah, Leila, Chief, Emmy, Lilly, Eliza, Aleeya, Alex Jr., and Abel. Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband
Clarence Laiwa Sr., Son Michael Laiwa, brother Richard Pete and sister Fern Joaquin.
Services will be held Sunday September 29th at 1:00p.m. at the Round Valley Recreational Center in Covelo, Ca.