1/
Elma Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elma Wilson our beloved wife and mother passed away on July 3 while in Reno, NV visiting family. She and her husband Ferdinand had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24.

Elma was born in Oklahoma in 1939 to Truman and Dorothy Hobbie. Later they moved to California where she went to high school at Ukiah High.

Elma worked at the Beacon Restaurant as a waitress during the time her children were in school.

Elma is survived by her husband Ferdinand Wilson and a daughter and son in law Melanie and Stephen Beaton of Reno, Nevada. She was preceded by her mother Dorothy Hobbie, sister June McKay and son Anthony (Tony) Wilson.

Private graveside services will be Tuesday, July 14 at 11 am with a gathering to follow at the family home.

Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved