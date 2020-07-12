Elma Wilson our beloved wife and mother passed away on July 3 while in Reno, NV visiting family. She and her husband Ferdinand had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24.



Elma was born in Oklahoma in 1939 to Truman and Dorothy Hobbie. Later they moved to California where she went to high school at Ukiah High.



Elma worked at the Beacon Restaurant as a waitress during the time her children were in school.



Elma is survived by her husband Ferdinand Wilson and a daughter and son in law Melanie and Stephen Beaton of Reno, Nevada. She was preceded by her mother Dorothy Hobbie, sister June McKay and son Anthony (Tony) Wilson.



Private graveside services will be Tuesday, July 14 at 11 am with a gathering to follow at the family home.



Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



