



Elvina Marie Pardini 1923-2019









Elvina was born June 13, 1923 in Gibbon, Nebraska to Erford and Eleanora Lenz Reynolds. During WWII Elvina moved to Southern California where she worked at Lockheed building planes for the US war effort (Rosie the Riveter?).





It was in California that she met Albert James Pardini and fell in love. They were married August 8, 1948 and lived in Ukiah, California with their 3 children. Her beloved Al was killed in a tragic airplane crash on October, 4, 1960. In order to provide for her family, Elvina enrolled in business school and later took a job at the Savings Bank of Mendocino County where she worked for over 24 years at various administrative positions.





Known for her loving and generous spirit and her commitment to God and family, Elvina was a dedicated member of The First Presbyterian Church of Ukiah where she served as deacon, elder, trustee, sang in the church choir for over 30 years and office volunteer for over 20 years.





In 2009 Elvina moved north to Vancouver, Washington to be near her children, where she lived until her death on February 18th, 2019.





Elvina is survived by her 3 children; Albert James Pardini,





Richard Allen Pardini, and Carolee (Pardini) Hill. She has 10 Grand Children; Heidi Hill, Emily (Hill) Wilson, Richard Pardini Jr., Heather Pardini, Amanda Pardini, Annetta Pardini,





Jeanine Pardini, John Pardini, Tim Pardini, and Robert Pardini. She has over 10 great grandchildren.





Loving mother, faithful Christian, and true friend Elvina is now at peace next her beloved husband in Ukiah cemetery and in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Ukiah First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 pm.





Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 26, 2019