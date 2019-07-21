













Elwayne Thomas (Tom) Kelley, Jr., known everywhere for his huge personality, died peacefully on the 4th of July, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born in Fremont, California, October 28, 1964. He graduated Willits High in 1982, and joined the US Air Force shortly after, where he served until 1986. He was best known as the friendly PG&E guy. Tom was passionate, loyal, protective, charismatic, and curious. He loved to chat, and never met a person he didn't want to talk to, which usually made him late.





Tommy Time, we called it. He was strong-willed and easily fired up, and he defended his principles and his loved ones with ardor. He was a die-hard romantic, a gentleman, and the best cheerleader always encouraging, eager, and interested.





In no particular order, he loved: camping, fishing, abalone diving, swimming, chocolate cake, sushi, Chinese food, the Cowboys, military history, nature, people, movies, and his TV. He is survived by his wife: Chrissy; parents: Tom Sr. and Charlene; sister: Stephanie; children: Marcus (Brittany) and Clarissa; step-children: Erica (Kevin) and Christopher; grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan, Liam, Seth, Ethan, Jaxson, and Aria; niece and nephew: Chloe and Jack; and a long list of loved ones.





He would want everyone to live their life as fully as possible; to laugh and go on adventures; to love; and to eat two pieces of cake because one is never enough. Services will be held Saturday, July 27th, 11AM at Ukiah Bible Church





Eersole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.